Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $50.02

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.02, but opened at $52.75. Glaukos shares last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 1,551 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Glaukos by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $3,130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Glaukos by 105,258.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Glaukos by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

