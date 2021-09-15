Glaukos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,834 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,038% compared to the typical volume of 337 call options.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,908. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.