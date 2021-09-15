Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 400 to GBX 440. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 342.90 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 342.30 ($4.47), with a volume of 24106620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.90 ($4.39).

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Get Glencore alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 535.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £45.56 billion and a PE ratio of 31.41.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.