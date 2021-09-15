Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Global-e Online stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

