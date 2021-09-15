Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Global Net Lease worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

