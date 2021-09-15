Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. 98,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 279,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

