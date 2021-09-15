Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Education ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Education ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUT opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Global X Education ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

