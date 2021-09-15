Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 20,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 81,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth about $314,000.

