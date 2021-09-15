Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB opened at $322.50 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $165.50 and a one year high of $332.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.