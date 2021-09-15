GNY (GNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.09 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. GNY has a market capitalization of $73.09 million and $175,173.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00849732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047038 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

