Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Short Interest Up 420.0% in August

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOBI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $197,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,955,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $295,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,004,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gobi Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOBI opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Gobi Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.