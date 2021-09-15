Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $250,101.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

