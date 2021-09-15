Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) Short Interest Down 79.0% in August

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCOU. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,028,000.

GPCOU opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

