Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 427.0% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of GBRG stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,470,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

