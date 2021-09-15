GoldFund (GFUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $527.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. GoldFund has a market cap of $74,495.64 and $527.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005519 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000194 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

