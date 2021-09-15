GoldFund Market Capitalization Hits $73,418.91 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $73,418.91 and $29.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005557 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000192 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

