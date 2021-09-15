Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $90,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 428.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 292,063 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. 3,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,481. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76.

