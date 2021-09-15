Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 4.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 2.72% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $79,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.19. 16,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,361. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.

