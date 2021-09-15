Golem (GLM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.98 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $520.89 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00150230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00807954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

