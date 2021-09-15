GoNetwork (GOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,102.82

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $89,102.82 and $50,574.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,020.52 or 1.00149463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00068617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00073458 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000147 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

