Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the August 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $$16.91 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 915. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.
About Goodman Group
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.