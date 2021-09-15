Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the August 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $$16.91 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 915. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

