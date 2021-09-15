Gourmet Galaxy Price Tops $0.21 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $706,722.84 and $319,666.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00145291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.66 or 0.00838916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046358 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars.

