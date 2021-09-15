Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.63

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €24.63 ($28.98) and traded as low as €22.20 ($26.12). Grammer shares last traded at €22.50 ($26.47), with a volume of 308 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.15 and a 200-day moving average of €24.63. The stock has a market cap of $332.45 million and a PE ratio of 23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.34.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

