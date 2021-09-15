Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. 19,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,734. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

