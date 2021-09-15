Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.85

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.85 and traded as low as C$13.68. Great Bear Resources shares last traded at C$13.81, with a volume of 43,877 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$789.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.52.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. Analysts forecast that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.1104599 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

