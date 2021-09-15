Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $766.64

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 766.64 ($10.02) and traded as low as GBX 761 ($9.94). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 768.50 ($10.04), with a volume of 187,825 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 766.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

