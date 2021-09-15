Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) versus Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Head to Head Analysis

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Green Brick Partners and Dream Finders Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75

Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.95%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Green Brick Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 12.51% 21.27% 13.24% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Dream Finders Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $976.02 million 1.16 $113.69 million $2.24 9.92 Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.56 $79.09 million N/A N/A

Green Brick Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Dream Finders Homes on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas. The Builder Operations Southeast segment includes operations of builders in Georgia and Florida. The Land Development segment sells finished lots or option lots from third-party developers to their controlled builders for homebuilding operations and provides them with construction financing and strategic planning. The company was founded by James R. Brickman on April 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

