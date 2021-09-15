Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Update

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPLB opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. operates as a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

