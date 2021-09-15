Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post sales of $14.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $55.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $55.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.75 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $97.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,412,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

