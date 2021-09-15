GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $10.56. GreenSky shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 285,840 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
