GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $10.56. GreenSky shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 285,840 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.71.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

