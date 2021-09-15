Grid+ Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.04 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and $1,605.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00064657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00150580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00798629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046779 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

