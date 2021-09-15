Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $30.04 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $30.04 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 83,796,420 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

