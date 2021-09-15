Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GNAC stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Group Nine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,404,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,198,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,165,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

