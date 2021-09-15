GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APEOF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. GrowMax Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

