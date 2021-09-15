GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:APEOF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. GrowMax Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
GrowMax Resources Company Profile
