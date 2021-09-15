Grumpy.finance Price Up 28.2% This Week (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $22,974.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00149752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.44 or 0.00805562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00047052 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.