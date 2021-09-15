Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of GPOVY stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Grupo Carso has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.66.
About Grupo Carso
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.