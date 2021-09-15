Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of GPOVY stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Grupo Carso has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

