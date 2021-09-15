GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTTN) were down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 233,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,010,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49.

GTT Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

GTT Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.