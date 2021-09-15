GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Sells $204,604.92 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GTYH traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 87,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

