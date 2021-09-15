Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$33.19 and last traded at C$33.60. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.75.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$916.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

