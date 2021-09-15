Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post $615.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.18 million. Guess? posted sales of $569.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

GES opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

