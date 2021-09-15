Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 475.0% in August

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GBAB stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.89.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.