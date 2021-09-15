Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GTHP opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Guided Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

