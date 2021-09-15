Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GTHP opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Guided Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

