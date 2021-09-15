Guider Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Guider has a market cap of $12,704.71 and $73.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00149799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.90 or 0.00805370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046868 BTC.

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

