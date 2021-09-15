Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 6,680 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.