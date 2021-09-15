Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.