Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.97.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

