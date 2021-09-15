Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 895.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,618 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

CSGP stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 152.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

