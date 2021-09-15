Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.55 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 895.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,177 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after buying an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.