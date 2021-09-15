Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

NYSE CMI opened at $231.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.84 and its 200-day moving average is $249.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

