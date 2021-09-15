Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

SLB stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

